angelina-jolie-is-excited-for-maddox-to-come-back-to-south-korea-following-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Proud mom Angelina Jolie is already considering life following the pandemic. Her son, Maddox, month came home after his school closed last, but assured everyone that he’ll return and Jolie said that she’ll be pleased to see it. It is a stark difference to the attitude she had when she dropped him off (tears were shed), but she notes that the complete family is excited for what to make contact with normal — and for more opportunities to go to Korea.

“I possibly could not be happier about Mad’s selection of university. It really is, of course, closed at the brief moment due to the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He’ll be back the moment things settle,” Jolie told DongA Ilbo Daily, a South Korean media outlet, according to Entertainment Tonight. “He’s utilizing the time to concentrate on his Korean and Russian studies. We all have been so happy, as a grouped family, that people shall get the chance to become familiar with South Korea better still through Maddox, sufficient reason for him, during his studies.”

Jolie continued to state that she hopes that following the pandemic settles down, the planet should come together to talk about the data and resources gained. Until then, however, she acknowledged that there surely is plenty of suffering happening everywhere, Korea included.

“My heart is out to individuals of Korea and everyone on the planet that are suffering because of this,” she added. “I am hoping we will have greater international cooperation to fight this as you international community, and share our knowledge and resources to obtain through this as best we are able to together.”

Maddox returned to LA to quarantine along with his family, including siblings, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. A source at E! News explained that they’re all “learning languages, playing instruments, games, and helping prepare dinner.” The foundation added that it is really nothing new for most of the youngsters, since they’re familiar with doing their schoolwork in the home. Plus, they’re addressing spending some time with dad Brad Pitt, too.

“All of the kids are house with Angelina however they have continued seeing Brad and review because of their regular visits,” the foundation shared, adding that the youngsters “love” spending so enough time making use of their parents. “They’re having plenty of family time and just going out together watching movies.”