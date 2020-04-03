angelina-jolie-has-been-framed-as-the-villain-following-her-split-with-brad-pitt??

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage and get on their own paths in life. Parents to seven beautiful souls, the renowned actors in the entertainment industry have been hitting the headlines constantly following their divorce with certain sources referring to Jolie as the villain and the poison.

Following her split, with husband, Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie is fed up of all the false obligation that are making rounds. In the latest edition of the National Enquirer, the headline read “Angie moans she can’t get a guy!” Her state of mind is miserable right now and she believes that no man in Hollywood is eager to get linked to her.

Following all these allegations, some sources reported that Jolie is not liking his ex- husband’s reunion with Jennifer Aniston his first wife. Adding to this the insider told that Jolie is tired of seeing her Oscar willing ex-husband happy, while she can’t find anyone.

To expose the falseness of the rumours of rekindling between Pitt and Aniston, their respective representative confirmed that there is no truth in the rumours. Even a representative to Jolie confirmed that there is no truth in the story and Jolie is not looking forward to rebuilding her love life and instead is all focused on raising her kids and work. The magnificent actress is currently busy with a Marvel film.

Jolie tends to bring her kids to the shoot location with her, but when she is not working she gives all her attention to her life as a single parent. Jolie isn’t “moaning” about her dating woes as they’re nonexistent and it’s not a pressing topic.

Such news definitely makes a person feel miserable, so is the case with Jolie.