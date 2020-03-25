angelina-jolie-donated-1-million-to-help-children-affected-by-the-coronavirus

Angelina Jolie is joining in the effort to fight the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress and humanitarian made a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry, an organization distributing aid so communities can help feed children who relied on school lunches for their meals.

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” she said in a statement. “Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

According to People, she has also made a donation to the UN Refugee Agency, and sent support to the schools she funds in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia to make sure they can still help students learn during the pandemic. (She currently funds 10 schools in Cambodia through the Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation, set up in the name of her oldest son, as well as the Angelina Jolie school for girls in Kenya and two other schools for girls in Afghanistan.)

With school closures around the country due to concerns about COVID-19, millions of schoolchildren who rely on school lunches for meals have gone hungry. No Kid Hungry says they’ve already distributed $2 million to 78 organizations in 30 states across the country and issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations feeding kids nationwide.