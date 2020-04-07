Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Children Feel More Secured at their Dad’s House During the Lockdown. Does this Indicate a Rift Between Angelina and her Kids? Does She Feel Scared of Losing Them? Read Further to Find Out.

It is been three years that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been legally separated and their divorce is to be finalized yet. The fans of Angelina and Brad Pitt were shocked, when they announced their split in September 2016, due to irreconcilable differences.

The power couple did not have a happy ending as a couple but have remained calm with each other for the sake of their children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11 and Vivienne, 11.

According to a source in media, Angelina’s children love escaping to and spending time at Brad’s place amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The source continues to say that, her recent behaviour has estranged her from her six children.

Picture: Getty Images

Another source reports that Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox consider Brad’s home a calm retreat and they like to spend time with him during the coronavirus lockdown.

The kids are having a lot of fun with him, but he insists they keep up with their studies and teaches them how important it is that they stay organized, since they are home schooled. He makes them wash dishes and tidy up after themselves. But he joins in with them and makes it enjoyable, with all of them helping each other.

All the children go through phases of preferring their mom’s company, then their dad’s. Although, they love and respect their mom, but now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surrounding of their dad’s house.

All these are said, but neither Angelina nor Brad have commented on these reports and so veracity of these claims are to be verified still. Kids are enjoying their vacation with their Mom also.

Angelina herself made it clear that her eldest son Maddox was learning new languages while self-isolating with her due to the coronavirus outbreak. She and her six children are staying at Los Angeles as of now. But we don’t know if she is happy for her kids being with their father.