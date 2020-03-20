angela-bassett-reveals-the-two-actresses-she’d-like-to-play-her-in-a-biopic

Angela Bassett attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Angela Bassett has played a lot of iconic women in her career but now the age-defying star has revealed which two actresses she’d love to see play her in a biopic.

According to the Daily News, during an ABC Radio Networks interview with Candice Williams, the Golden Globe Award-winner was asked who should play her if “The Angela Bassett Story” was turned into a movie.

“I don’t know, there’s so many phenomenal young actresses out here today,” she began at first.

“There’s, you know, the incredible Anika Noni Rose and Naturi Naughton and on and on and on,” she finally answered, sharing her first two choices. “Just beautiful. And that’s just two of a list of many, just beautiful, sisters.”

“I appreciate their work [and] love them,” the 61-year-old continued speaking of Rose who is one of her close friends and Naughton who starred with her in the 2009 biopic of Biggie Smalls, Notorious. “They can play me, if they so choose to….bring more talent to the table.”

