andy-serkis-to-be-honoured-at-baftas-for-outstanding-contribution-to-cinema

The ‘revolutionary’ Andy Serkis is set to be honoured with the outstanding contribution to cinema award at the British Academy Film Awards.

Andy – actor, director, producer and founder of The Imaginarium Studios – will receive the award on 2 February at the ceremony in London.

Bafta hailed the star as ‘nothing short of revolutionary’ and we totally agree.

The Planet of the Apes star said: ‘I’m deeply honoured and thrilled to receive this award, and count myself extremely lucky to be on such a continually fascinating journey in visual storytelling, one that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world’s greatest artists, technologists and craftspeople, with whom I’d like to share this wonderful accolade.’

Andy is best known for creating and portraying Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films as well as directing Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Breathe.

He also played the titular gorilla in King Kong, Leader Snoke in the recent Star Wars film trilogy, and has been cast as Alfred in The Batman.

The accolade is one of Bafta’s highest honours, and other recipients of the award include Mike Leigh, Ridley and Tony Scott, Derek Jarman and Mary Selway.

‘Andy’s work on and off-screen has been nothing short of revolutionary, inspiring audiences and his peers alike,’ Marc Samuelson, chair of Bafta’s film committee, said.

‘His pioneering influence as a performer, an educator, a leading innovator and an employer has helped shape the global film industry and the positive impact will be felt for years to come.’

He continued: ‘He’s a truly remarkable ambassador for our industry and a thoroughly deserving recipient of this year’s outstanding achievement award.’

The upcoming awards show has Joker cleaning up with 11 nominations, while The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood scooped 10 nods apiece.

Sam Mendes’ World War I epic 1917 scored nine, after winning the best director of a motion picture Golden Globe on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has double the chance of taking home the best supporting actress nod after she was nominated twice for her roles in Bombshell and in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The Bafta Film Awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2 February, and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One that evening.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Batman casts Andy Serkis as Alfred as he follows in Michael Caine’s footsteps

MORE: Vikings’ star recalls emotional BTS moment cast gathered to watch Katheryn Winnick’s final fight





