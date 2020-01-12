Andy Murray was left “devastated” when his childhood hamster disappeared down his sink plughole.

Murray has spoken about his anguish that his childhood pet, named Whisky, who he would spend hours playing with, “escaped” down his bedroom sink when he was ten.

“I remember wanting a pet – my grandparents had a golden retriever called Abby, who I loved dearly – and went on and on at my parents to get me one.

“When I was 10, Mum let me have a hamster. He was called Whisky, and I’d spend hours playing, feeding and watching him,” he told The Sunday Times.

He continued: “We had a big old fashioned sink in our bedroom.

“One day, I constructed a rig up to the basin, which he could then play in. It was fine for a few weeks until he escaped down the plughole. I was devastated.

“Every night I’d leave out cheese, and every morning it would be gone, but, sadly, I never saw him again.”

Murray admitted that his children Sophia, 3, Edie, 2 and newborn son Teddy, with wife Kim, do not have any pet hamsters.

Instead, the family, who live in Oxshott, Surrey, have two border terriers, Maggie May and Rusty.