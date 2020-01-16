andy-murray-suffers-setback-in-fitness-fight-with-pelvic-injury-‘taking-longer-to-heal-than-first-thought’

As his recovery from a pelvic bone-bruise drags on, Andy Murray has withdrawn from both his planned events in February – Montpellier and Rotterdam – and has placed no date on his likely return to the court.

Murray has not played a competitive match since he edged past world No 179 Tallon Griekspoor at the Davis Cup on Nov 20, and there must be real concerns about his inability to shake off this stubborn injury.

The latest downturn in Murray’s fortunes feels cruel. Especially after his new metal hip joint – which was inserted almost a year ago – had enabled a triumphant return to the tennis tour.

Murray won the doubles title at Queen’s Club in June and then landed a 46th ATP singles title in Antwerp in October. “I’m loving being back,” he said, after that cathartic moment, “and hopefully I can carry on for a few more years.”

Yet the “resurfacing” operation – which was filmed for a documentary that screened on Amazon Prime Video in November – represents a controversial treatment, and in America a number of lawsuits have been filed after patients developed complications.