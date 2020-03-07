Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Recognized as CEO of the Year at the Yale Club in New York City

CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online credit card processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, was recognized as CEO of the Year by the Annual IAIR Awards at the Yale Club in New York City.

The IAIR Awards celebrates excellence in global economy and sustainability. The most important entrepreneurial companies in the financial, legal, insurance, and banking spaces were awarded and celebrated.

As part of the awards, Mr. Andy Khawaja was asked to participate in the American CEO Summit, a panel consisting of some of the most successful CEOs in the world. The panel members discussed key topics such as the most strategic countries for investments and growth.

“It was an honor to be recognized by the IAIR Awards, and to be asked to offer my voice and opinions in regards to strategy and growth. With Allied Wallet and the team I’ve put together, we’ve been able to build a multi-billion dollar business,” said CEO Andy Khawaja. He continued, “Along with Graciela Chichilnisky and Carl McMahon, we were able to have a valuable and positive discussion about global economy.”

This is one of many of CEO Andy Khawaja’s awards and speaking engagements. He has been recognized globally for his entrepreneurial success and motivational speaking.

Andy Khawaja added, “Every day things are getting bigger and better. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. And I can’t wait to show everyone what I have in store for the future.

Mr. Andy Khawaja has been recognized as CEO and Entrepreneur of the Year by the IAIR Awards and Start Your Business Magazine this year, and some may say he is well on his way to “CEO of the Decade.”