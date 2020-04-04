Andy Khawaja from Allied Wallet receives awards by Vatican for his company’s contributions

Allied Wallet has always been known for its contributions across the e-commerce platform and the world has been giving it all the credits for the same. They have been using their success in front of the entire global communities to avail this game. The basic reason behind the success of this online payment processing company is none other than its root of helping others. The entrepreneurs seem to strive for the opportunity wherein they can start up their own business and that’s what their point of focus shown to the people around the world. Thus, they are focusing on building products and services wherein their merchants would see success by allowing their cost-model to be genuine and realistic enough.

The CEO of Allied Wallet, Dr. Andy Khawaja is actually a globally leading provider to offer mainstream online payment processing. He was awarded with a “Medal of Goodness”. He received the award from Leonardo Sandri, who is a Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches Argentine Cardinal of the Catholic church on behalf of the Vatican.

Well, how do we know about the Allied Wallet’s intention to make a difference in the world. Dr. Andy Khawaja said, “As a company, we want to help. We want to help you get your business up and running. And if we’re successful, then we want to use our success to help others.” Thus, it seems that the organization has really felt proud to help so many communities across the globe.

Besides, Allied Wallet has made some real contributions to the organizations around, which includes the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, American Red Cross, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International and the STAR Team for the Children.

These accomplishments are sure to boost the enthusiasm of Allied Wallet towards achieving even more in the days to come. Dr. Khawaja even said that as long as they would be living, they are sure to give back yo the globe as an individual company. As a leader, he shall continue to leverage the company’s success and make differences to the community as a whole.