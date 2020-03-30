andy-cohen’s-‘watch-what-happens-live’-returns-tonight-with-new-shows-amid-coronavirus-quarantine

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is set to return with new episodes amid the industry-wide coronavirus production shutdown. The late-night TV talker airs tonight at 11 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch What Happens Live was initially set to return Sunday, March 22, but the plan was scrapped after Cohen tested positive for COVID-19. The network says he’s feeling better and he will remain in quarantine to shoot new episodes remotely from his New York City apartment. Celebrity guests will appear via video chat, “with special games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises”.

The show’s production staff will continue to work from home.

Tonight’s guests are Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinnaand and Jerry O’Connell. Tuesday’s guests are Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, followed by John Mayer on Wednesday and Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa and Joe Gorga on Thursday.

Cohen also will be live from his apartment on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesday at 10 AM ET on Radio Andy channel 102.

Watch What Happens Live is produced by Embassy Row with Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.

As previously announced, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert also resumes airing original episodes tonight shot remotely from Colbert’s home.

Comedy Central’s half-hour The Daily Show was the first late-night talker to return to TV with full-length originals generated from home last Monday, March 23. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan as well as HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher also announced that they would resume airing original episodes shot in home environment.