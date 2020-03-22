andy-cohen’s-announcement-that-he’s-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-sparks-discussion-about-preferential-treatment-for-celebrities

When Bravo producer Andy Cohen announced he had coronavirus, fans and friends wished him a speedy recovery.

The Watch What Happens Live host made the announcement on Instagram, which produced a variety of responses. While most people had nothing but love for Cohen, his announcement sparked a conversation about whether or not celebrities are being tested at a faster rate than other Americans.

Cohen shared he was looking for a coronavirus test on March 19. “Worth noting there isn’t any real way to get your hands on a Corona Test in Manhattan. How is this possible?” he tweeted. A fan responded, “Its not meant for you to get your hands on one. If you have symptoms you make a call and then they tell you where you can get tested.”

But Cohen insisted he wasn’t having the easiest time obtaining a test. “That’s not true dude. I spent two hours on hold with the number yesterday and they simply took my Info and said they will call back but could be a couple days. My dr does not have access to tests either.”

Fans wonder how celebrities seem to get tested faster

A number of people have commented that it appears wealthy individuals or celebrities are able to get tested while the general public has to wait. “Because a bunch of celebrities with minimal to no symptoms are rushing out to get one so they can announce on social media that they tested positive but feel okay, and will be staying at home for the next two weeks like they should have been doing anyway,” one person remarked on Cohen’s initial tweet.

Another person wondered how many people actually have the virus with the slew of celebrities testing positive for the virus. “If so many celebrities are testing positive, I can only imagine how many of us actually have the virus.” But another person pointed out why celebrities and high profile individuals may be at higher risk than the average person. “Uuummmm do you travel around the world and party and go eat out all the time while being around many many people? If not you are probably are not as high risk as those that do.”

More celebrities share that they’ve tested positive

Cohen’s announcement came after spending a few days feeling ill. Now actress Debi Mazar shares she too is positive for the virus. Like Cohen, Mazar lives in New York, where tests are becoming increasingly difficult to obtain.

Mazar joins the growing list of celebrities who have tested positive. Like Cohen, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and more have made announcements on social media. Mazar announced on March 21 she tested positive. However, like Cohen, she insists that getting tested wasn’t easy. “I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive,” she wrote on Instagram.

She ended up obtaining a test at her local urgent care clinic. “A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19,” she explained.