andy-cohen-updates-viewers-on-real-housewives-franchise-amid-coronavirus-spread

Andy Cohen recently updated fans on Real Housewives and whether it’s going to continue anytime soon. Andy, 51, spoke with Amy Phillips on her SiriusXM radio show recently and discussed the idea of releasing some of the upcoming episodes sooner than what was originally planned.

Andy said to the host of the show that many of the episodes are still in the post-production phase. For instance, only a certain number of them have been color-corrected. According to the host, there are around 8-9 episodes finished for Real Housewives of New York City and for Beverly Hills, there are around 5.

Andy went on to say that it’s going to take a lot more time because the editors will be working from home. “It’s going to be a slower process, it’s going to take longer,” the host revealed. The talk show host added that if they were to release them sooner, they might hurt their business in the long-run.

As most know, Andy was just one of many celebrities who were diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this month. The news came out not long after the host revealed he was going to be hosting the show from his home.

And Andy wasn’t the only celebrity to do this. Many other popular television talk shows sent their workers home due to the fear of spreading the virus, including Dr. Oz, who had an employee test positive for the virus.

Many of the major news networks and TV channels have had to shut their doors temporarily due to an outbreak in their offices. For instance, in the city of New York, Fox News had to go on hiatus due to four of their employees contracting the illness.

On the 20th of March, NBC’s chairman released a statement claiming that one of their employees had died from COVID-19. Page Six was the first to report on the statement from Andy Lack, revealing that an audio technician working for the company passed away.

Andy revealed that Larry Edgeworth had been working for the company for many years and was like a “gentle giant.”



