andy-cohen-to-host-watch-what-happens-live-from-home-following-coronavirus-diagnosis

Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live!

Update 3/30/20: 10 days after revealing his positive coronavirus diagnosis, Andy Cohen is moving forward with the previously scrapped plans for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home. The Bravo talk show will return on Monday, March 30 with guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O’Connell. Other upcoming guests include John Mayer, Ramona Singer, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kyle Richards.☀️ good morning!☀️ I’m back and healthy! See you on @RadioAndySXM this morning, and #WWHLatHome begins tonight at 11!!! https://t.co/AUkUWX8KqX— Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 30, 2020

As testing for COVID-19 becomes more widespread, more celebrities are revealing that they have tested positive. The latest is Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens: Live and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, who announced the news on Instagram. “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Cohen said. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”What to watch while social distancingEarlier on Friday, Cohen and Bravo announced that the talk show host would be filming special editions of Watch What Happens Live from his home, but with the new diagnosis, that’s been put on hold. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen said. Cohen wasn’t the only celebrity from the world of reality television to announce a COVID-19-positive diagnosis on Friday. Minutes before Cohen’s news, former Bachelor Colton Underwood took to social media to reveal that he had been infected with the coronavirus.