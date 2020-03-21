andy-cohen-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

The latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus is Andy Cohen. The beloved Bravo host posted a selfie on Instagram today, letting his followers know that he had been under self-quarantine for a few days and tested positive.

Cohen’s nightly show, Watch What Happens Live, will be going on a temporary hiatus, he adds, even though he was planning on hosting the show from his home.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

WWHL’s at-home edition was supposed to called WWHL @ Home and Cohen already lined up viewer favorites NeNe Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer as call-in guests.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound,” Cohen said in a statement earlier this week. “I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun.”

During an episode of Andy Cohen Live, his SiriusXM show, Cohen explained that his neighbor also tested positive, but added that he and his son were self-isolating with their nanny.

“I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door,” Cohen said. “The person that I know who has it has had terrible, terrible aches and pains and chills for, this has been going on for almost a week. They just cannot shake it.”

