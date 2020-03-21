andy-cohen-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-and-ended-plans-to-film-‘watch-what-happens-live’-from-home

Andy Cohen is the latest notable celebrity to test positive for coronavirus, the virus that has locked down much of America as the virus spreads as a pandemic. Cohen himself announced that he has the virus, a story he shared on Instagram just hours after reports surfaced that the Watch What Happens Live host was reportedly working to host his show from his New York City apartment.

Cohen shared the news Friday afternoon after he had not been feeling well and decided to seek medical help for his symptoms.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen wrote. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier in the day Variety reported that Cohen didn’t plan to stop working, instead bringing the set of Watch What Happens Live to his apartment to keep the show going despite an order from New York State governor Andrew Cuomo to stop all non-essential work in the state so people can stay home in an effort to flatten the curve of the pandemic’s growing impact.

Cohen had intended to start filming from home on Sunday, calling it “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home. He planned to film himself in his West Village apartment in New York City and feature various people from Bravo shows as well as his friends. Now, however, it appears that Cohen will focus on his own health and shelter in place as he becomes yet another American dealing with the life-threatening illness.

Tom Hanks was the first notable celebrity to announce he had tested positive along with his wife, Rita Wilson. Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim have also tested positive, while Bachelor star Colton Underwood is the first notable celebrity from the world of reality TV to share that he’s battling COVID-19.