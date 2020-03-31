andy-cohen-says-he-is-‘feeling-better’-and-reveals-what-it’s-like-to-have-covid-19

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has revealed that he is “feeling better” and he has gone back to work on his SiriusXM radio show and late night Bravo talk show, just ten days after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen posted on Instagram early Monday morning that he was happy to report that he was feeling better and returning to his radio show. He also wrote that he would be finally launching a special series of Watch What Happens Live: @ Home.

Cohen’s first guests were Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, and his good friend Jerry O’Connell. Cohen is shooting episodes remotely from his apartment, and he is interviewing his guests via video chat.

The 51-year-old thanked all of the medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he thanked fans for their “amazing messages.” He said he is getting better everyday, and he couldn’t wait to see everyone again.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” he said on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. “It takes a bit to get your energy back.”

Cohen explained that his symptoms included a fever, a cough, chills, chest tightness, and a loss of taste and appetite. The father of one-year-old Benjamin said that he experienced “a lot of aches and pains in the body.”

The Bravo boss monitored his lung activity with a pulse oximeter – a medical device sold over the counter at drug stores – that measures how much oxygen he was getting in his lungs.

“My doctor told me what the reading would be in case it would be a cause for alarm,” explained Cohen. “You could scare yourself and think, ‘Oh my God, my lungs don’t feel right,’ but you could use this pulse oximeter and see, ‘OK, well actually, you’re fine. You’re within the range.’”

Part of his treatment included Tylenol, vitamin C, and liquids, and Cohen says that he spent his time alone at home watching Game of Thrones, Tiger King, and Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale. Cohen also kept in touch with his family with FaceTime, and each night at six o’clock he would talk with them for about 40 minutes.

Andy Cohen says he is “so happy” to be feeling good, and he finally has a bit of normalcy. He is also thrilled to be able to see his son again.

“I have been quarantined from Ben for the last 12 days or so and I get to see him right after the show,” he said. “Two doctors said it would be safe to see him yesterday, and I freaked out on Saturday night, worried, so I added a day.

Watch What Happens Live: @ Home airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo.



