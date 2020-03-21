andy-cohen-and-colton-underwood-are-the-latest-celebrities-to-test-positive-for-covid-19

There may be a shortage among the general population when it comes to Coronavirus testing but it seems that Hollywood and the sports industry are those who have access sooner than others. The latest celebrities to confirm that they’ve caught the respiratory illness are Andy Cohen and Colon Underwood.

Just hours ago, Andy announced that he was planning to do a virtual Watch What Happens Live with a star-studded lineup. He planned on having everyone from Nene Leakes to John Mayer.

The Bravo head honcho has self-isolated after he realized he was feeling under the weather. He has been going on Instagram Live and even giving out book recommendations.

He wanted to do something to lift fans’ spirits so he pulled together a makeshift WWHL set up. It turns out that he was tested for COVID-19 and just received the notice that it came back positive.

He wrote in an Instagram caption: ‘After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.’

Bravo fans were devastated by the announcement and sent him well wishes.

Another public figure that revealed their diagnosis is Colton the fence-jumping Bachelor.

He gave the news to followers in a video that was accompanied by a caption that read: ‘we got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.’

Hopefully, these two get better soon,



