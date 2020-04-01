android-dentist-tale-set-my-heart-to-five-will-be-edgar-wright’s-next-movie

Hollywood has been brought to a standstill thanks to the ongoing circumstances concerning global public health, so new movie announcements are rather few and far between at the moment. However, this one should get movie fans excited, as Baby Driver and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright has now lined up his next project.

Entitled Set My Heart to Five, the upcoming movie will be based on the upcoming novel by Simon Stephenson. Wright will direct the film with Stephenson set to pen the screenplay, whilst Working Title and Focus Features will produce the project. This will mark the second adaptation of other material by Wright as a director, having previously brought the comic book series to the big screen with the brilliantly energetic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back in 2010.

The novel is set to be published later this year, with both the book and movie adaptation set to follow a character named Jared, a dentist living in small-town Michigan who is actually an android engineered with human DNA to look and act like a real person. Though he’s programmed not to feel emotions, Jared finds himself crying after watching a classic movie. Confused by his newfound experience, he sets out to watch more movies to continue to feel.

Overcome with a full range of emotions, and facing an imminent reset, Jared heads west, determined to forge real connections. He yearns to find his mother, the programmer who created him. He dreams of writing a screenplay that will change the world. Along the way, he might even fall in love. But a bot with feelings is a dangerous proposition, and Jared’s new life could come to an end before it truly begins.

A story of loneliness, love, and loose connections, Set My Heart to Five has been described as a hilarious, touching, dazzlingly perceptive debut novel, and a profound exploration of what it truly means to be human.

This deeply human story, coated in science fiction, with just a sprinkle of whimsy, as well as being an ode to the importance of movies and art, certainly sounds like it’s in Wright’s wheelhouse. For now, though, the director is working on the movie Last Night in Soho, which has been described as a “London-set psychological horror”. The movie was originally set to be released this September, however due to current circumstances delaying movies indefinitely, it is unclear if the film will maintain that release date. Wright co-wrote the script alongside 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. It stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp.

Wright is also scheduled to write and direct a sequel to the smash-hit Baby Driverfor Sony, which is also set to once again star Ansel Elgort as the titular Baby, with Lily James, CJ Jones and Jon Bernthal all set to reprise their roles. Production on Baby Driver 2 was scheduled to begin later this year, but like most things at the moment, this is likely to be postponed. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

