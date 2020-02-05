Andriy Yarmolenko faces fight for West Ham future despite club's struggles

Andriy Yarmolenko faces a battle to get into David Moyes’ West Ham plans when he returns from injury after the winter break.

Yarmolenko has been out since mid-December with a thigh problem but he is closing in on a return and could be fit to face Liverpool at Anfield in three weeks.

The Ukraine international, though, faces a fight to win his place back in the team.

West Ham signed Jarrod Bowen for £22million last week, Robert Snodgrass has played well since Moyes arrived and Felipe Anderson is set to be back fit for Sunday’s game at Manchester City.

Yarmolenko has not played since Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini and he was struggling for form before he suffered his injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder has struggled with injuries since joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund for £18million in 2018.

Yarmolenko missed seven months last season because of an Achilles injury and this season has been limited to 15 appearances.

He still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the London Stadium, which runs until 2022.

Moyes wants to change the make-up of the West Ham squad and build something around a younger core of players.