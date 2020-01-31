andrew-scott,-hayley-atwell-and-intercourse-training-stars-hit-the-dunhill-x-dylan-jones-pre-bafta-dinner

Essentially the most neatly-favored luxury and A List news

Earlier than the BAFTAs on Sunday, stars became up at a pre-awards ceremony celebration in Mayfair held by Dunhill and GQ’s Dylan Jones.

Hosted at Alfred Dunhill’s Bourdon Home final night, stars in conjunction with Hayley Atwell, Andrew Scott and Joely Richardson became up dressed to impress.

Atwell modified into without relate one of many final observe dressed of the night, wearing a one shouldered sequined costume with a diminutive ruffle. She executed off the survey with dangling earrings and a laid motivate updo.

Fleabag megastar Andrew Scott modified into also considered at the celebration in all-unlit survey of a straightforward suit with a up to date, collarless unlit high.

Intercourse Training stars Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa lower tremendous figures in a unlit velvet suit and periwinkle double breasted survey respectively, as they had been caught in a jovial moment at the celebration.

They had been joined by Alex Wolff and Clifford Samue.

Joely Richardson modified into fashion forward in a crimson keyhole jumpsuit, which featured a striking scarf component.

Dominic West, who started off the night with a crisp bow tie, at final let his hair down and took it off later within the night.

He modified into considered with Intercourse Training’s Lily Newmark, who wore a lime green collared dress.

James Norton, who not too long ago starred in Tiny Females, went for a classic survey in a unlit suit and bow-tie.

For plug one of many most surprising arrivals of the night modified into Michael Dapaah, who is infrequently known as Broad Shaq of Man’s No longer Hot reputation. He modified into joined by Calvin Demba, Tosin Cole and Hope Ikpoku Junior.

The BAFTAs will be held on Sunday at Royal Albert Hall.