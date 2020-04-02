🔥Andrew Lloyd Webber will stream his musicals for free online, starting with Joseph🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Andrew Lloyd Webber will be streaming his musicals online for free every week.

Lloyd Webber’s series, The Shows Must Go On, will begin with his 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Joan Collins and Richard Attenborough.

The musical will be available on YouTube from Friday April 3 at 7pm for 48 hours.

The 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar will follow the weekend after – Easter weekend – starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles.

More shows will be announced soon – hopefully CATS will be next.

Alongside the full shows, there will be clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage.

While this is all free to watch, it is encouraged that people make a donation to a number of charities that will be listed on each video, including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Lloyd Webber has been keeping in touch with fans on Twitter through isolation, taking requests for songs to play on the piano. Yesterday, the Phantom of the Opera West End orchestra released a video of them playing All I Ask of You with the composer.