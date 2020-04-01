andrew-cuomo-says-brother-chris-will-“show-the-country-what-it-is-like-to-have-coronavirus”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that his brother Chris did a “gutsy, courageous thing” by continuing to do his CNN show even after finding out about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“Pop would be proud,” Cuomo said in his daily briefing to reporters. “I love you little brother.”

On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo announced that he tested positive for covid-19, but that he would continue to do his show, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement of his home, where he is in quarantine.

The governor said that while he believes his brother will be OK, the situation is “frightening.”

“It frightened me, and I deal with all sorts of stuff, and I have seen all sorts of things,” he said. “Why? Because we are talking about my brother. This is my best friend.”

He said that it is “frightening on a fundamental level” because “there is nothing I can do.”

“Doctors can’t tell me anything, and Tony Fauci can’t tell me anything, because nobody really knows,” he added. “This situation is the same situation for everyone.”

He said that by doing his CNN show, his brother will be able to “show the country what it is like to have coronavirus.”

The Cuomos are sons of Mario Cuomo, who was governor of New York from 1983 to 1994.

Chris Cuomo also has continued to do his SiriusXM show, which airs on the POTUS Channel.