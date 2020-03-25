andrea-jeremiah-bags-vetrimaaran’s-next-production-venture?

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 17: 38 [IST]

Andrea Jeremiah currently has several projects in her kitty. The talented actress-singer will next be seen Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited directorial venture Master which stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. She has also signed Vattam and Aranmanai 3. While the 33-year-old actress is undoubtedly busy, Andrea has now bagged one more coveted project. According to a report in timesofindia.com, Andrea is likely to play the female lead in Veitrimaaran’s next production venture. The said movie will revolve around her character and will also feature Lovelyn Chandrasekhar in an important role. That’s not all! The makers were even planning to start the shoot from May onwards. But now that the entire country is in lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, it’s hard to predict when this untitled movie will go on floors. While there has been no official announcement either from Veitrimaaran or Andrea, grapevine suggests that they have already sealed the deal. Well, if that’s the case, then we think its good news for Andrea because Veitrimaaran is known for backing films with good content. Also, this won’t be their first collaboration as Andrea’s last outing, Vada Chennai, was helmed by Veitrimaaran himself. The movie, which starred Dhanush, Ameer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, tasted both commercial and critical success. However, recently Andrea revealed that she regrets doing an intimate scene in the film. Post Vada Chennai, the actress was being offered similar roles that demanded her doing intimate scenes and that’s something Andrea no longer wants to do in her movies. Anyway, now that she has some interesting projects lined-up, we are pretty sure the good-looking heroine won’t be given stereotypical roles henceforth. Andrea Jeremiah Regrets Doing Hot Intimate Scene With Ameer In Dhanush-Starrer Vada Chennai