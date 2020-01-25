andhadhun-tamil-remake-officially-confirmed-to-be-directed-by-mohan-raja,-more-details-below

Andhadhun is one of the most watched movie in Bollywood in the year 2019 and the unique style in which it was shot made it an edge of a seat thriller. Now Andhadhun is being remade in Tamil and Top Star Prashanth’s father Thiagarajan has acquired the rights of Andhadhun. Though the movie’s Tamil tile has not been confirmed yet, it’s now officially confirmed that director Mohan Raja who is known as the remake king is joining hands with actor Prashanth in directing this movie. It’s also revealed that actor Prashanth has lost 22kgs and learnt to play piano in the past six months to take up this role. Do you think actor Prashanth will suit this movie? Comment below.

— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 25, 2020