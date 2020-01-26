andaz-apna-apna-producer-vinay-sinha-passes-away;-salman-khan,-aamir-khan-tweet-condolences

Filmmaker Vinay Sinha, best known for producing cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, has died. He was 74.

Sinha passed away on Friday at Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in suburb Bandra here, his daughter Priti Sinha said.

“He had a heart history but he was working then also. He was hospitalised two weeks ago for stomach ache. He was alright and was going to be discharged yesterday but he passed away in his sleep last afternoon,” she told PTI.

The last rites of the producer were performed on Friday and a prayer meeting will be held on 28 January.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who starred along side Salman Khan in the 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie, was one of the first from the film fraternity to pay tributes to Sinha.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” he posted on Twitter.

Salman said he is saddened by the sudden demise of the producer.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi also mourned Sinha’s death on the microblogging site.

Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, ANDAZ APNA APNA, and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood.

Sinha other producing credits include popular Hindi films such as Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi, Naseeb and Chor Police.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2020 11: 44: 18 IST