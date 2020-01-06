anatomy-of-a-classic-fa-cup-fightback:-how-tranmere-rovers-did-it-at-watford

League One strugglers staged a remarkable recovery to beat Premier League side Watford at Vicarage Road

All hope lost

The first step in any classic FA Cup comeback – and Tranmere’s recovery from 3-0 down to secure a replay at Premier League Watford certainly qualifies – is that the underdog must have given up completely.

After 35 minutes Tranmere, struggling near the bottom of League One, had done exactly that.

“In the first half we gave them too much respect. They are a great side, but we sat off them too much,” admitted Tranmere striker Paul Mullin after Tom Dele-Bashiru, Nathaniel Chalobah and Roberto Pereyra had all punished woeful defending to put Watford three goals ahead. It was all over bar the shouting.

“We started the game very well. We were in a very good position,” said Chalobah, with dry understatement.