ananya-panday’s-recent-instagram-post-is-all-of-us:-all-dressed-up-to-sit-in-living-room

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 12: 53 [IST]

Bollywood Actress Ananya Panday is all of us right now amid the novel Coronavirus quarantine. The actress too is feeling the lockdown blues since the self-isolation began two week ago in Mumbai. For a quick, 'pick me up' she got all dressed up just to hang out in her living room. With all the celebrities practising social distancing in the wake of Coronavirus' pandemic, many have taken on productive tasks but staying indoor for a long time can prove to be difficult. But Ananya has figured out new way to make herself feel better while passing time at home. She took to her Instagram and shared a mirror selfie. The actress can be seen all dressed up in a cute, little black dress to go hang out in the living room. With nothing much to do, Ananya has chosen to make self-care her number one priority. Take a look: Earlier Deepika Padukone has also shared she will be using the time for a mind and body glow up. The actress has been sharing a series of pictures to keep her fans up to date with her self care routine. Her last post shows her indulging in a bowl of ice cream covered in chocolate. Coming back to Ananya, she will be seen next in Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Her other upcoming films include Shakun Batra's untitled project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles. Maharashtra's government had imposed IPC Section 144, almost two weeks ago. The same has been enforced across the country, as announced by PM Narendra Modi, to prevent the virus from spreading further as the number of Coronavirus cases keep growing.