ananya-panday-to-replace-jhanvi-kapoor-in-vijay-devarakonda’s-fighter

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will replace her colleague Jhanvi Kapoor (Janhvi) in Vijay Devarakonda’s next movie titled Fighter, reports suggest. The actress is set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with a Puri Jagannadh-directorial.

It was rumoured earlier that Puri Jagannadh had roped in Jhanvi Kapoor to play the female lead opposite Vijay Devarakonda in his upcoming movie. It was also speculated that the Dhadak actress was offered Rs 3.5 crore as remuneration. But it was later reported that she was finding it tough to juggle her dates for the movie, as she is busy with multiple projects. Hence, she walked out of the movie.

The latest we hear is that Puri Jagannadh has approached Ananya Panday with the same offer and she has given her consent for it. Fighter will start rolling from January 20. Jalapathy Gudelli, a journalist from Hyderabad tweeted, “Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is said to be finalized as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s next #Fighter The regular shoot begins in Mumbai tomorrow.”

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. She graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2017. She made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 film Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later, she played the female lead in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The young Bollywood actress proved her mettle with both Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh becoming hit at the box office. Post these hit movies, Ananya Panday was flooded with several offers but she is making careful selections. She currently has Ishaan Khatter’s next project titled Khaali Peeli in her kitty.

Fighter will mark her debut in Tollywood. Ananya Panday will romance Vijay Devarakonda, who has created a sensation with hit films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Ananya has already made a huge fanbase with her two movies and Fighter is sure to take her popularity to the next level.