ananya-panday-talks-about-struggles-of-nepotism,-siddhant-chaturvedi-exposes-the-fallacies-of-her-argument

Like every year, this year too many new faces entered Bollywood. Some of whom also won the hearts of all with their impressive performance. Be it Siddhant Chaturvedi or Ananya Panday or Vishal Jethwa or Abhimanyu Dasani. All these have shown a glimpse of the star coming from within their films. Ananya Pandey proved herself with Pathi Pathni aur Woh while debuting in Student of the Year 2. At the same time, Siddhant Chaturvedi not only made his mark in the movie Gully Boy, starring stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but also forced people to talk about him.

In such a situation, all these stars reached the show of a news channel. Where Ananya Pandey while talking on nepotism said that she is not going to be disturbed by nepotism. It all looks very glamorous but the truth is different. According to Ananya, his father Chunky Pandey may be a famous actor but his strugal in Bollywood is different. According to Ananya, she is proud to be the daughter of Chunky Panday but she cannot stop working due to this.

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020



After which Saloni Batra takes support of Ananya saying that a girl like Ananya who was born in a star family has to face the needless nepotism. After which Siddhant Chaturvedi says that everyone’s struggle is different, the only difference is that where our dreams are fulfilled, their struggle starts there.

This thing said in a line by Siddhant Chaturvedi is becoming fiercely viral on social media. On which people are patting him on his back and praising him for such bold words.