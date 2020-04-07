ananya-panday-impressed-by-vijay-deverakonda:-‘i-am-yet-to-meet-someone-who-is-so-grounded-&-humble’

|

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie, tentatively titled Fighter. The Telugu star will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in this pan-India film. The two stars already wrapped the first shooting schedule in March and Ananya is all praise for her co-star. In a recent interview with Mid-day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress said that she is quite happy to work with Vijay Deverakonda and finds him quite humble and grounded. The tabloid quoted Ananya as saying, "I have yet to meet someone who is so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft spoken." Ananya is foraying into the south film industry with Fighter. When asked if language is a barrier for her, the actress said, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema, and Vijay is foraying into Hindi cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind. I have a strong character arc in the film, and my part is pivotal. So, it has been a liberating experience to be part of such a film. Also, at the end of the day, I think content is all that matters. We shouldn't divide the industries on the basis of language. Parasite (Korean film, 2019) winning at the Oscars has shown that language isn't a barrier anymore. Actually, the film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I will try and dub in as many languages as I can." While Ananya is learning Telugu for the film, Vijay recently revealed that he will be dubbing his own lines for the Hindi version. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.