an-orgasm-allergy-could-leave-you-with-anxiety-and-brain-fog-after-sex

Can you be allergic to your own orgasms?

Apparently so.

A new case study published in the March issue of Urology Case Reports tells the story of an unnamed 25-year-old man experiencing post-orgasmic illness syndrome (POIS), also known as an orgasm allergy.

The man reported experiencing anxiety, low energy, physical weakness, mental fog and difficulty finding words after ejaculation.

The symptoms could occur immediately after orgasm or they could be delayed by two or three days, lasting between one and two weeks.

Naturally, this had an impact on the man’s sexual activity. As symptoms occurred with both masturbation and intercourse, he avoided self-pleasure and tried to avoid ejaculation when having sex with a partner, so he wouldn’t have to deal with the after-effects of his orgasm.

Researchers determined the man was suffering from post-orgasmic illness syndrome, a disorder that causes unpleasant symptoms following ejaculation, including severe fatigue, nasal congestion, burning eyes, difficulty concentrating, depression, and irritability.

This is different to a semen allergy, as the symptoms emerge in response to the person’s own ejaculation rather than their partner’s.





Common symptoms of post-orgasmic illness syndrome: Fatigue

Fever

Nasal congestion

Irritability or mood disturbances

Poor concentration

Impaired memory

Itchy eyes

Muscle pain and weakness

Excessive sweating

Incoherent speech Symptoms can emerge immediately after orgasm or a few days afterwards, and can last for up to a week.

There’s not much awareness around POIS and there may be many men out there struggling in silence or avoiding sexual pleasure as a result.

The good news is that this particular case study suggests there might be a treatment.

Previous remedies have included antihistamines and antidepressants, but in this man’s case his condition was improved by an increase of testosterone.

Blood tests revealed that the man had a deficiency in testosterone. When hormone therapy was prescribed, his testosterone levels normalised and within six weeks his symptoms were resolved.

The man went on to ejaculate more frequently and didn’t experience any weakness, anxiety, or brain fog afterwards, noting improved mood and energy, too. He even said this was the first time since he was 16 years old that he could have an orgasm without negative physical or emotional consequences. Lovely.

Of course, this is just one case study and far more research is needed into orgasm allergies and POIS.

There’s still no known cure and medical experts still don’t fully understand why some people experience these symptoms.The lack of awareness of the condition doesn’t help, as those suffering may worry that something more serious is wrong or may be too embarrassed to ask for help.