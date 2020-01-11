an-ethical-coffee-shop-has-popped-up-in-selfridges-with-a-giant-yellow-slide

A new pop-up in Selfridges is offering double the buzz, boasting both coffee and an adult-sized slide.

The big twisting yellow slide is located on the shop’s ground floor.

New Ground is an ethical coffee shop which trains ex-offenders from the Thames Valley area – with the aim of reducing re-offending rates.

There are 10 different coffees on the menu, all made from an exclusive Selfridges blend. There’s even the option for a shot of CBD oil.

Tea, hot chocolate and pastries are also available at this pit stop.

The pop-up is doing its bit for the planet, too. It’s recycling its cups and turning them into paper shopping bags.

But back to that big yellow slide.

There’s a metal staircase so visitors can easily access the top of the slide.

What’s more, it’s next to the windows at the corner of Oxford Street and Duke Street – which means nearby shoppers and passing traffic can watch you shimmy down.

Just don’t put off visiting, as the pop-up is only open until 9 February – so you have just under a month to check it out.

It opens at 7.30am from Monday to Friday and operates during the usual store opening hours at weekends.

Naturally, the news of the pop-up has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

One user tweeted: ‘Okay, I need someone who drinks coffee to go to with me because apparently there’s a pop-up coffee shop which has an adult slide in it.’

Another said: ‘Thank you Selfridges for finally combining two of my favourite things. Coffee and slides.’

But in all seriousness, the pop-up sounds like a great way of supporting those who need it.

And is just the right way to start 2020.

In other well-meaning pop-up news, a temporary restaurant has opened in London, with the aim of improving mental wellbeing.

