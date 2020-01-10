an-audience-with-caitlyn-jenner-will-see-the-i’m-a-celebrity-star-spill-more-secrets-on-her-life-on-stage

If you didn’t get enough of Caitlyn Jenner in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle (and let’s be honest, there could never be enough) she’s about to spill even more secrets in a live Q&A – and it’s in the UK, too.

An Audience With Caitlyn Jenner will see her be quizzed on stage by her fellow I’m A Celebrity campmate Roman Kemp as they enlighten audiences in Wales and Brighton with tales of the former Olympian-turned-reality star’s life.

Caitlyn will see audiences in Newport, Wales at 12pm before heading to Brighton for 8pm on 25 January, as fans will get a rare chance to see Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s dad in the flesh and submit their own questions.

She will be discussing her life, her transition and her time in the jungle as well as many other topics –and you know there is bound to be a bit of Kardashian-Jenner chat in there too.

The event will be in two halves, with Caitlyn discussing her life in the first half, and audience questions being submitted to her in the interval.

Roman said: ‘I can’t wait to interview Caitlyn on stage, we chatted so much in the jungle but I know there’s more to discover and I’m excited to share that with a live audience.’

The 70-year-old star has lived a fascinating life, starting off as a gold-medal winning decathlete at the Olympics, under her birth name of Bruce Jenner.

Caitlyn has six children – Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino from her first marriage, Brandon and Brody Jenner from her second marriage, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner from her third marriage to Kris Jenner.

She also helped to bring up the Kardashian children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob – after marrying their mother.

Caitlyn announced her transition to the world in 2015, which did cause some conflict with the Kardashians and her ex-wife, Kris, though most of them are now back on good terms.

Whatever stories Caitlyn has in store for her audiences, they’re bound to be unmissable.

An Audience With Caitlyn will be on 25 January 2020, at 12pm in Newport and 8pm in Brighton. Tickets for the event are available at: www.CaitlynLive.co.uk





