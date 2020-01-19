amy-willerton-welcomes-first-child-with-fiance-daniel-day-days-after-being-mugged

Amy Willerton and her fiancé Daniel Day have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eira, just days after Amy was mugged for her mobile phone.

The model confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a black and white snap of her baby fast asleep, focusing on her feet as she wore a striped onesie.

‘You’re REAL #lovebubble #newborn #newarrival #cocoonbaby #imsoinlove,’ she captioned the post.

She later confirmed the gender identity of her baby, as she shared another picture of her cradling her newborn in her arms, revealing that she and Daniel were doing ‘really well’ following her birth.

‘It’s a little girl!! Thank you so much everyone for your patience and wonderful, kind messages,’ she wrote. ‘We are all doing really well!

‘Just lapping up every second with this little lady.’

Taking to the comments to congratulate Amy on her big news, one fan wrote: ‘Congratulations, wow look at all that hair!!’

‘Congratulations! She’s beautiful! Welcome to the Mummy club lovely,’ another added.

One other fan gushed: ‘Oh she’s absolutely beautiful, so so happy for you mama.’

Another comment read: ‘Omg so gorgeous and so much hair, congratulations xx.’

In a chat with Hello magazine, Amy revealed that it feels like ‘time has stopped’ following the birth of her child.

‘We’ve been on lockdown, just lapping her up and taking it all in,’ she admitted. ‘It feels as though time has stopped because it’s just us and our little baby in the cave we’ve built.

‘Having a first baby is truly life-changing. Some people have asked: “I bet you can’t wait for her to walk and talk?”

‘No, no, no. I just want to love every stage.’

The news comes days after Amy had been mugged for her phone, losing her hypnobirthing tracks, private notes and photos in the process.

The former I’m A Celebrity star slammed the pickpocket who she thinks saw her as an ‘easy target’.

Sharing a photo of her fiancé and her dog sleeping to Instagram, she wrote: ‘Are we still #waiting? #babywatch2020 To the dude that robbed me, I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do. But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone (that I had just brought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life.

‘I was #41weeekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly – that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.

‘My #hynobirthingtracks, the playlist I made to keep myself calm, the notes I wrote to myself, all lost… little things but they meant a lot to me.

‘So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months, even years before she became pregnant – there is always a journey to motherhood and it’s often a silent one.’

Amy revealed she was expecting her first child back in October – and she waited five months to publicise her pregnancy as she wanted to check that baby was healthy.





