amy-schumer-is-‘stepping-down-from-royal-duties’-just-like-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

The UK has been left shook by the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals.

But in even more shocking news, so are Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian continued to compare herself to the Duchess of Sussex – who welcomed her first son Archie hours after Amy gave birth to baby Gene – after the royal bombshell.

Amy, 38, shared a picture of Chris pushing her along the sand in a beach wheelchair, as she carried a fold up chair, a basket full of blankets and her dog, Tati.

The caption read: ‘Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support.’

Comedian Aisling Bea left clapping emojis under the picture, while Brandi Carlile and Zoe Saldana commented with crying laughing emojis.

Rosie O’Donnell joked: ‘u will always be royal to me’ while Taraji P Henson commented: ‘LMMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY LOVE FOR YOU IS SO REAL!!!!!’

Amy has jokingly compared herself to Meghan quite a lot, considering their pregnancies happened at the exact same time.

In a video for InStyle, the I Feel Pretty star called Meghan, also 38, her nemesis, saying: ‘Why is she my nemesis? Because she’s pregnant at the same time as me and not going to let her get away with that.

‘So maybe I’m feeling competitive, like, “Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she’s wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I’ve been wearing flats for the last four years”.’

And as she suffered hyperemesis gravidarum (the extreme nausea Kate Middleton also suffered while pregnant with Prince George), Amy contrasted her experience with Meghan’s – noting the Duchess was in Fiji while she was naked and throwing up in a toilet bowl.

When Amy welcomed her baby Gene on 5 May – a day before Meghan and Harry became parents to little Archie – the star wrote on Instagram: ’10: 55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.’

Meghan and Harry, 35, stunned the UK – and the Royal Family, it seems – by announcing they were stepping down as senior royals and would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

The couple said they will be working towards being financially independent as they raise Archie, eight months, away from the spotlight.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were ‘at an early stage’, adding: ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

Unfortunately, we probably won’t see this scandal played out on The Crown – which is a missed opportunity if you ask us.





