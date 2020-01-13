amy-schumer-gives-drowsy-update-on-ivf-treatment-journey-as-she-documents-egg-‘retrieval-day’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have invited fans into their IVF journey.

The comedy icon and chef embarked on their egg ‘retrieval day’ today, filming and sharing footage of their trip on social media.

In one clip, an out of sorts Amy is heard asking for a non-existent hat. Bless.

The couple welcomed their first child, Gene, back in May.

Then, last week, they revealed they were undergoing in vitro fertilisation, or IVF, to have a second child.

‘I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,’ the star told her followers on social media.

‘If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.’

Among the stars to wish her luck was Lose You To Love Me singer Selena Gomez, who wrote: ‘I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!’

IVF is one of several techniques available to help people with fertility problems have children.

It involves the removal of eggs from a woman’s ovaries.

Once an egg has been fertilized by sperm in a laboratory – or frozen for future use – it is returned to the womb to grow.

The egg retrieval process often involves the patient being sedated with intravenous anesthesia (IV) – which might explain why Amy was so adorably asking after her hat.

Amy is known for her work on films like I Feel Pretty and Snatched. Meanwhile, her TV credits include Inside Amy Schumer and Girls.





