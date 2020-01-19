amy-schumer-admits-she-wants-a-daughter-next-after-she-starts-ivf-treatment

Amy Schumer has revealed that she would like to have a daughter next, just as she has begun IVF treatment.

The comedian opened up during a chat as part of Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Life In Focus Tour, revealing that she is hoping to have a baby girl in the future, while urging anyone with the right ‘resources’ to do the same.

‘I really have had a beautiful experience having a baby,’ she revealed. ‘You know, it’s different for everybody. But I really have to recommend if you’ve got the resources to have a baby, have a baby. It’s been so life-changing for me.’

She also expressed her desires for her and her husband Chris Fischer, once they have another child.

‘And I really like the guy [Chris],’ she continued. ‘I picture us all on the beach together. And teaching maybe a little girl how to play volleyball.’

Amy also revealed that she had previously ‘never wanted to get married at first’ before she tied the knot with Chris in February 2018.

‘I never wanted to get married. I never wanted to have kids,’ she shared. ‘I didn’t even think about it. Like kids – like little girls play weddings? I was like, playing that I was a fortune teller, you know?

‘Then I met this dude [Chris]. And I was like, I want to partner up with you for life. And I do want to get the government involved. And I want you to sign. I want you to make a vow. Everyone here heard you and now you are mine.’

Amy had previously announced she is undergoing in vitro fertilisation to conceive her second child with Chris, after welcoming her son Gene last May.

And it seems the 38-year-old has faced challenges during the first week, sharing a photo to Instagram of a close-up of her stomach with a large bruise on her abdomen, including the scar from having a caesarean section to deliver her first child.

‘I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,’ she told her followers.

‘If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.’





