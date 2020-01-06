Home NEWS Amy Kennedy announces bid against NJ Rep. Van Drew, who switched parties...

Amy Kennedy announces bid against NJ Rep. Van Drew, who switched parties over impeachment

James Smith
January 6, 2020

Amy Kennedy, the wife of former Rhode Island congressman Patrick Kennedy, announced Monday that she is running as a Democrat for the New Jersey seat held by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who split from the Democratic Party over President Trump’s impeachment.

“Too many of our leaders have lost their moral compass,” Kennedy said in 61-second video. “Trump and Van Drew are symptoms of a bigger sickness infecting our country and our politics.”

Amy with her husband, former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy.
Amy with her husband, former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy.WireImage

“Doing what’s right shouldn’t be complicated,” she continued. “Treat one another with respect. Show some compassion. Look out for others. That’s not what’s happening today.”

The mother of five says New Jersey is suffering from a lack of good jobs while corporations pay little or no taxes and the state’s coastline is being ravaged by the effects of climate change while environmental regulations are rolled back.

A former public school teacher, Kennedy said the “biggest public health emergency of our time,” the mental health and addiction crisis, is being ignored.

Van Drew, who was elected in 2018 in a district that went for Trump by 5 percentage points in 2016, was one of two Democrats who voted in the House against impeaching the president on Dec. 18.

The next day he met with Trump in the Oval Office and announced that he would give his “undying support” to the president.

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said. “This is who I am.”

Montclair State University political science professor Brigid Harrison, Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett and West Cape May Commissioner John Francis III are also running as Democrats.

WASHINGTON, DC DECEMBER 19: (L-R) U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has announced he is switching from the Democratic to Republican Party, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Van Drew voted against the two articles of impeachment yesterday in the House of Representatives. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. Van Drew with President Trump in December 2019.Getty Images

