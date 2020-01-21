amy-childs-reveals-horrific-side-effects-of-plastic-surgery-including-flipped-and-ruptured-breast-implants

Amy Childs has opened up about the horrific side effects she endured after years of plastic surgery and fillers, even being hospitalised for a week due to complications with her breast implants.

The former Towie star, 29, is now campaigning to make fillers illegal for under-18s, after admitting she found herself addicted to lip fillers after starting to get surgery at the age of 18.

She told Fabulous for their Had Our Fill campaign what she had gone through over the years: ‘I did get addicted to lip filler, constant lip filler, literally going to anyone, which is awful to say.

‘But because I was so addicted, before I knew it, I looked like an absolute freak.’

Amy had her first boob job at the age of 18, taking her from a 32A to a 32D, before having a second boob job two years later which left her with a series of problems.

She has since had a third breast augmentation six months ago to help correct the issues caused by her previous surgery.

‘I wanted to have bigger boobs and it was obviously the worst thing I probably could ever have done,’ she admitted.

‘I got so many problems with my second boob job, I got constant back pain, I literally was in hospital for a week with a ruptured implant.

‘Four weeks layer I then had one of my implants flip over, basically the implant flipped over in my boob.’

Amy had previously opened up about her breast implant flipping over, telling the Daily Mail in 2012: ‘I had a boob job five years ago but they dropped and I then found that it was because it had flipped over and I didn’t know. It was really dangerous but it can happen.’

She also admitted complications with her lip filler mean she will never be able to go back to her natural lips, due to a burst a blood vessel in her top lip from the injections.

Amy explained: ‘They never actually told me that I’m never going to have my natural lips ever again, even when the filler comes out. I literally have now got a burst blood vessel.’

She urged people to ‘really think about’ the possible implications of plastic surgery before going under the knife, after being open about her traumatic experiences over the years.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kerry Katona calls Charlotte Crosby a ‘cross eyed fish’ and wants her to stay clear of cosmetic surgery

MORE: Charlotte Crosby gets emotional as she reveals brutal trolls compare her surgery to ‘Michael Jackson’





