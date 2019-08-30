amsterdam’s-best-spa-hotels-for-pampering-beside-the-canals

Built in 1867, the Amstel is every inch a classic grand hotel which is up there with the Ritz, Reid’s on Madeira or Raffles in Singapore; the lobby gleams with white marble and stucco, and is dominated by a sweeping double staircase worthy of a diva’s grand entrance. There’s a 15-metre-long pool at river level (looking out onto the water) and a wellness centre with a sauna, steam room and hot tub, and a massage menu covering healing after sports through to craniosacral therapy. Rooms are large, with high ceilings, and are reached by corridors wide enough for two ample crinolines to pass in full sail.



