ampas-makes-$6m-donation-to-help-motion-picture-employees-impacted-by-covid-19

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has pledged $6M to help those motion picture industry employees and their families who have been effected by the coronavirus.

Of that amount, $4M will be dispensed to The Actors Fund, which helps below the line workers and performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. AMPAS will also give $2 million to the Academy Foundation to support its grants program.

“The Academy has a long history of supporting our colleagues, particularly during the most dire circumstances,” said Academy President David Rubin. “As we face a pandemic, it’s incumbent upon us to help those in the motion picture community who are suffering. The shutting down of productions, businesses and theaters has had devastating consequences. By contributing financially to The Actors Fund, MPTF, and the Academy Foundation’s wonderful grants program, we can help provide our extended family with desperately needed assistance.”

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson commented, “The Academy’s primary focus right now is helping our community make it through this unprecedented crisis. With our donation, The Actors Fund and MPTF can bring emergency services — including financial assistance, housing, family care and counseling — to more people. Both are long-standing, safety net organizations with the expertise to mobilize and respond quickly. Additionally, the Academy Foundation’s Grants Program will be able to continue its ongoing efforts to provide opportunity and funding for deserving, diverse storytellers in an even more effective way, and make sure these individuals feel supported during this time.”