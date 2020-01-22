among-america’s-oldest,-opioid-overdoses-are-on-the-rise

After nearly 40 years of snorting heroin, Tamara Morgan
almost died from two sniffs.
Morgan, 58, had raised her eight children in Bushwick,
Brooklyn while managing a $200-a-day habit. That afternoon in August,
Morgan’s daughter had just stepped out of the room when Morgan
decided to test her latest bag of heroin. One sniff in each nostril,
and she was out.
Morgan woke up from that overdose and got high again,
but the next one was different.
“When I opened my eyes, I heard my daughter telling my
son on the phone that ‘Mommy is not coming back. They can’t get her
up,’” Morgan said. “I never was scared of anything. That scared
me.”
Morgan had used heroin containing fentanyl, a synthetic
opioid involved in the majority of drug poisoning deaths in New York
City in 2018, according to the Department
of Health. Her experience reflects
the increasing number of opioid overdoses among older adults
nationwide, due to both recreational and prescription use.
Aging users are a growing
concern
Drug overdoses in adults ages 55-64 have risen six-fold
since 1999, representing the greatest percentage change of any age
group, the Center
for Disease Control reported in
2018. With a fifth of the United States’ population
already over 60, the number of
older adults with substance abuse disorder is projected to double
from 2002-2020, a study from the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services
found.
In New York City, the number of fatal opioid overdoses
among people ages 55-84 has been increasing for the last four years,
reaching 29 percent of the total opioid overdose deaths in 2018,
according to the
Dept. of Health.
New York City is home to many long-term heroin users,
whose presence has contributed to the overdose rate. In contrast to
rural America, “New York City has always had a large heroin market
and a large cohort of people who use heroin,” said Michelle Nolan,
a senior epidemiologist with the Dept. of Health. These users are
“newly aging into this older age group.”
While the percentage of overdose deaths related to
heroin has been decreasing since 2015 in New York City, in 2018 more
than a quarter of those fatalities involved adults ages 55-84,
according to Dept.
of Health data.
At Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, more than half of
the 1,000 patients receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid
addiction are over 55, said medical director Dr. Melissa Stein.
Citywide, the same age group represented almost 20 percent of new
admissions to methadone treatment in 2016, per the Dept.
of Health.
Stein believes that improved care for HIV, hepatitis C,
and other diseases has helped Morgan’s generation of heroin users
survive to middle age. Referring to the overdose rate among those
over 55, Stein suggested that “part of why so many people are older
is just they’re staying alive longer.”
Yet the introduction of fentanyl, an opioid 100 times
more potent than morphine, has put these older heroin users at risk.
Manufactured cheaply in China and imported throughout the United
States, fentanyl can be deadly in doses as low as 2 milligrams,
according to a briefing from the Drug
Enforcement Administration. That
amount
of powder is smaller than the
surface of a fingernail.
Asked about age-specific interventions in New York
City’s opioid crisis, Nolan said the Dept. of Health recently held
an educational event at an assisted living facility in the Bronx.
Residents and community members learned to administer naloxone, which
reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
Morgan, meanwhile, has already lost two friends her age
to fentanyl-tainted heroin. “One day, the [dealer] ran out, and
they sent somebody to buy them a bag,” she said. “One $10 bag
took their life.”
Her own encounter with fentanyl convinced her to seek
addiction treatment for the first time since 1998, when she spent a
year in rehab to avoid losing custody of her children. “I figured,
all the dope I sniff, can’t nothing put me out,” said Morgan. “The
fentanyl let me know that’s a lie.”
The prescription problem
But heroin and fentanyl aren’t the only opioids
harming older adults. Prescription pills are also a problem, experts
say.
A third of all Medicare recipients filled an opioid
prescription in 2016, including 500,000 for high doses, according to
a U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services report
subtitled “Concerns about Extreme Use and Questionable
Prescribing.” In New York City, 31 percent of overdose deaths
involving prescription opioids in 2018 occurred among adults over 55,
per Dept.
of Health data.
A recent study
in the British Medical Journal
found that Tramadol, the opioid most commonly prescribed to Medicare
beneficiaries, may be just as addictive as oxycodone and other more
tightly controlled substances.
However, doctors often assume that seniors are at lower
risk of developing an opioid addiction, said Mary Carter, an
associate professor of gerontology at Towson University. “There’s a
sense that older adults are not susceptible, and that when they take
these drugs, they take them only because they need them.”
As a researcher, Carter found the opposite to be true.
Her study
in the journal Innovation in Aging showed that seniors’
opioid-related visits to emergency departments in the United States
increased by 220 percent from 2006-2014.
“Somewhere around six to seven older adults every hour
are visiting emergency departments with [opioid] misuse-related
disorder,” Carter said.
Dr. Sean Morrison, a gerontologist at Mount Sinai
Hospital, says that doctors don’t receive enough training on
prescribing overall, let alone on dispensing opioids. For seniors,
who have slower metabolisms and may be taking multiple medications, a
doctor’s imprecise dose can lead to a hospital visit.
“The doses used in older adults are much lower than in
younger adults,” said Morrison. “[Opioids] can be quite dangerous
if not used properly.”
Some seniors managing long-term opioid prescriptions
also fail to realize their level of dependence. Although there is no
consensus on the risk of opioid dependence among older adults, a 2010
study of long-term, non-cancer
pain patients found the rate to be as high as 26 percent.
Dr. Michael Bogaisky, a gerontologist at Montefiore
Hospital, has seen firsthand what happens when dependent older adults
lose access to opioids. He has treated dementia patients going into
withdrawal while in the hospital, which can be difficult for
providers to recognize.
“People getting up, falling, or getting combative, not
being able to express themselves,” Bogaisky said of the patients’
symptoms. “Nobody realizes how often they were really taking the
medication, or sometimes even if they were on it.”
Bronx resident Robert Jones, 63, started OxyContin in
2014 to treat pain from a gunshot wound to his spine. A former heroin
user, he had been in recovery for almost a decade and was employed in
a print shop.
When the clinic providing his opioid prescription closed
abruptly, Jones was forced to confront his dependence. “I was in
pain, but it wasn’t about pain. It was about me being sick,” said
Jones, recalling his fear of entering withdrawal at work.
Feeling he had no other choice, Jones said, “I went
and got me a bag of dope.”
Pain patients feel penalized
In recent years, doctors have hesitated to dispense
opioids at all. For older adults such as Jones, the change comes too
late.
For “legacy patients,” whose high-dose prescriptions
for pain relief often date back to the 1990s, the shift represents a
potential threat to their treatment.
“The [prescribing] guidelines, which really were not
evidence-based, suggested that opioids after acetaminophen be first
line therapy,” said Morrison. “What we’ve seen now is the
pendulum swinging way the opposite direction.”
Dr. Rosanne Leipzig, a gerontologist and palliative care
specialist at Mount Sinai, has also questioned the past approach to
prescribing opioids.
“When we were in training, we always gave a month of
everything. It didn’t matter what it was,” said Leipzig. “If you
go to the emergency room because you have a muscle spasm, [you
shouldn’t get] a month’s supply of opioids.”
But as the wife of a pain patient, Leipzig is frustrated
by the stigma opioid users face. Her spouse, 72-year-old Ora Chaikin,
lives with several autoimmune disorders, whose excruciating symptoms
include mouth ulcers and joint degeneration.
“At one point, [Ora] was an artist making jewelry, and
there’s no way with her hands the way they currently are that she
could do that,” Leipzig explained. “In fact, it’s very hard for
her to even hold anything.”
Chaikin says opioids have helped her remain functional
despite some lingering pain.
At first, she resented her opioid prescription,
sometimes throwing the pills away or flushing them down the toilet.
“I didn’t want to be labeled an addict or become dependent,
actually. I just felt that I could beat [the illness] some other
way,” Chaikin said during a
panel at the National Academy of Medicine
in 2018.
By the time Chaikin accepted her need for opioids, the
Drug Enforcement Administration had begun cracking down on pharmacies
for violations
of the Controlled Substances Act.
Around 2014, her pharmacy benefits provider sent her a letter
announcing her dose exceeded the maximum and was being cut in half.
Leipzig had to petition the company’s chief medical officer to
prevent Chaikin from going into withdrawal.
Last year, Chaikin switched to a mail-order pharmacy
because a local store owner “made [her] feel like a criminal” for
the strength of her opioid prescription.
“The judgement that I get… that’s probably the
worst problem for me, taking opioids,” Chaikin said. “Every
month, I worry about being able to get them.”
Real needs, rare treatment
For seniors using heroin, on the other hand, the
challenge lies in accessing addiction treatment.
Despite Medicare’s expanded
coverage of buprenorphine and
other medications used to address opioid addiction, “most of the
drug treatment programs don’t cater to older adults,” said
Bogaisky. Rehab facilities often lack the capacity to care for
seniors with impaired hearing or mobility or other medical needs
related to aging.
Nationwide, less than 18 percent of recovery programs
are designed for people over 65, per a 2003
study from the University of Iowa.
In New York state, only three facilities are specialized for older
adults, according to the Office
of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).
“Although older adults can be impacted by addiction
just as much as young people, substance use disorders can be
particularly hard to diagnose among this age group,” OASAS wrote in
an email statement. “In addition, many older adults are more
reluctant to enter treatment.”
Odyssey House’s ElderCare, a residential recovery
program for people over 55, is the sole provider focused on older
adults in the New York City area.
Morgan, a resident of ElderCare since August 2019, had
no idea the program existed until a detox counselor recommended it.
“I was like, ‘Really? They got something for senior citizens?’”
she said. “[I] thought it was a joke.”
Critics of ElderCare have asked the co-founder, Peter
Provet, Ph.D., why he’s diverting resources from younger addicts.
“Many people look at the addict as someone who’s
making a choice just to use drugs,” said Provet, the president of
Odyssey House, a network of rehab facilities in New York City. “So
the old drug addict, who’s been at it by definition longer, is seen
as someone just choosing that lifestyle for many many years.”
However, that history of substance abuse can become a
force for change, Provet said. “[These adults] have seen enough.
They’re fed up.”
Adults over 55 with substance abuse disorder may even
have better outcomes than younger patients a year after treatment, a
study
from the Veterans Affairs healthcare system in Palo Alto, California
found.
Grateful to be alive and given a second chance, Morgan
agrees that her age is motivational. “My intentions are to be clean
forever because, like my kids say, ‘You had a nice run. You had
your fun. It’s over now. You got to think about the grandkids and
all.’”