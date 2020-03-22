amitabh-bachchan-shares-his-plans-for-janta-curfew:-‘i-will-clap-and-blow-conch-shells-at-5-pm’

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, on Friday evening while addressing the nation, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to everyone to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22. Soon, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit and others extended their support to PM Modi’s appeal.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan too, said that he will join the Janta Curfew on Sunday and shared his plans with his followers on Twitter.

The Brahmastra star tweeted, “Kal sara desh #jantacurfew me rahega, mai bhi ise manyata dunga aur kal March 22 ko shaam 5 baje Apne khidki darwaze balcony chhat par khada hokar taali, ghanti shankjh bajakar un sab ka samman karunga jo niswarth kathin parishtitiyo mein bhi mahatwapoorna sewaaon ko poora karne mein katryarat hain.”

Earlier, Big B on his blog, “The night was restless .. it was sleep deprived but restless .. isolation to keep safe .. contactless existence for the safety and precaution of the many around and about .. yes the privilege of other occupied distractions to keep content and in ease .. but restless .. restless for them that are without .. without the needs of a normal existence .. of normal living .. a roof , a feed, a bed to rest on , the company of simple entertainment .. and their normal everyday routine.” (sic)

He further added, “Their routine ..? Get up, get out , seek, search, ask .. for an existence .. No roof, no bed, no food , no distraction .. their routine to beg .. beg to exist ..!! Do they even know existence of isolation and the reason .. do they even know how to pronounce Novel Corona Virus 19 .. do they even know how to pronounce any ailment .. do they have any known recognised professional cure or care of it .. No home .. no address .. no location .. They are the freedom of the Universe .. they have no issues of pollution or the contact of the other .. the washing of the soap, or the liquid of sanitation .. of the shake of touch to another .. Of remaining home and not venturing out .. !!!BUT .. they are ever out .. in the Universe , the Earth the Skies .. these are their HOME.”

Meanwhile, Sr. Bachchan along with stars from Bollywood like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor and others featured in a special public announcement video to spread the awareness about Coronavirus and how to avoid its spread.

