amitabh-bachchan-hits-back-at-a-troll-after-he-accuses-the-superstar-of-plagiarizing-a-quote

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11: 17 [IST]

Amitabh Bachchan, who's regarded as active on social media marketing quite, shares his reflective thoughts along with his fans often. However recently, whenever a post was shared by the megastar on his Facebook page, a troll criticized him and alleged that the actor had plagiarized a quote by scientist Charles Darwin. Big B's post read, "It isn't the strangest who survive, not probably the most intelligent, however the one most attentive to change. " ~ Ef k." To the, a Facebook user wrote, "Very strange and sad to notice that you have finally resorted to plagiarism. This can be a quote by Charles Darwin at the very least you might have mentioned exactly the same following the quote….. very shameful and sad." (sic) Not the main one to take trolls lightly, Amitabh Bachchan hit at him back, "Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to note the post, it really is written within quotes("), which indicated that it's not mine .. also please be aware that following the quote has ended and (") indicator is closed, there's a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is trained with shows where in fact the quote originated from .. The Ef is my extended relative whose initial is 'k' .. i was sent by him this , and i thought it had been an excellent quote to talk about with the others of my followers on FB .. a number of the followers are English challenged, therefore the quote was translated by me to the very best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation will not carry the (") mark since it is mine .. therefore by the end of the Hindi, there's a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters)." (sic) Calling the troll 'very sad and strange', Big B further wrote, "It really is " very strange and sad to notice " ( making use of your words as within quotes ) that you have resorted to chide me , without reading the post carefully .. '" very sad " .. I would use your personal language and add 'shameful' , but my ethics usually do not permit me to .. whenever there's been one on my part and I have already been told of it I've never hesitated to either correct it, take it off and also have sought an apology .. I'm not ashamed of myself despite your rather harsh and obtuse verbosity .. be safe , maintain precaution, and when you're from India , stay indoors , nor come out for India is in a lockdown." (sic) Regarding work, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film includes Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.