Amitabh Bachchan gives you a sneak-peak into his workout routine

If Bollywood ever is referred to as a ‘royal kingdom’, Amitabh Bachchan would forever be regarded as the ‘Shahenshah’ of it. Such is the magnanimity of the man that even at the age of 77, he is a hardcore professional who is still a tough competition for even the modern-day actors.

While most people at the age of 77 can’t think anything beyond resting and being bed-ridden, an energetic and enthusiastic Big B is all about giving us major ‘life goals’ at this age. His latest photo where he is seen clicking a selfie in his gym is the quintessential example of the fact that age is all about giving excuses and just a number and that the right determination and dedication can make you do wonders at any age. Check out the photo below –