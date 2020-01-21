amitabh-bachchan,-emraan-hashmi’s-mystery-thriller-chehre-to-now-release-on-17-july;-new-look-released

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming thriller Chehre, which was scheduled to release on 24 April, will now open on 17 July. Directed by Rummy Jafry, Chehre has been moved to a release date, on a special request from Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri, the makers of Gulabo Sitabo, as per a press report.

The announcement comes with a new look of the lead actors from the film. Featuring Hashmi and Bachchan, the still shows them on couch, facing the camera with a stern expression. While we see Hashmi dressed in a checkerd pants, Bachchan sports a beret and a suit, with artifacts sprawled across the room.

Check out the first look here

New release date… #Chehre – starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi – will now release on 17 July 2020… The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash… #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020… Here’s a new glimpse: pic.twitter.com/zxFRboppGk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, which has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Baazaar, and the recent blockbuster Total Dhamaal.

Bachchan had previously shared his character’s look, last year. Emraan sported a fur coat and was seen seated inside a dimly-lit room in his first look, shared in June 2019. Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in Jalebi, is also cast in the film. In her first look, she was seen wearing a black kurti and sitting in what appears to be a film set, lit with numerous floodlights.

The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 11: 38: 32 IST