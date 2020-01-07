amit-shah-on-“three-curses-of-politics”-that-pm-modi-removed

Amit Shah praised PM Modi for his bold decisions. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed three curses of Indian politics — appeasement, casteism and dynastic politics — and taken decisions which no one dared to take in the last 70 years, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Mr Shah also said PM Modi is the epitome of selfless service to the nation and the people of India recognised the Gujarat model of development and chose him as the fit candidate to lead the nation in 2014 and again in 2019.

“Modi removed three curses of Indian politics — politics of appeasement, casteism and dynasty,” he said at the release of a book on PM’s life.

Mr Shah said PM Modi revamped country’s foreign policy and the national security policy by delinking the two. India emerged as a strong nation on the global front while making its stance clear that India would not take terror attacks on itself lying down, he said.

The home minister said India has emerged as a global power by taking bold decisions, including scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, amendment of the citizenship, taking a clear stand on Ram Mandir issue, criminalising triple talaq and conducting surgical strikes.

“No one has dared to take such bold decisions in last 70 years. India has for long not seen a leader before Modi taking strong decisions in the interest of the nation and its people, without fearing backlash,” he said.

Mr Shah also talked about the three parts of PM Modi’s life starting dedicating his life to an ideology, entering politics on the ideals of the ‘sangathan‘ (organisation), and finally, upholding the tenets of parliamentary democracy and the Constitution of India to build an ideal state.

“Today, the prime minister has transformed into a global leader without accreting anything for himself. He is the epitome of selfless service to the nation,” he said.