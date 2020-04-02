🔥Amir Khan admits he is contemplating retirement from boxing: 'I'm in two minds'🔥

Amir Khan has hinted at retirement, questioning whether he will ever fight again believing another loss could ruin his entire legacy.

The 33-year-old – who has a professional record of 34 wins and five defeats – says he has questioned during the current coronavirus lockdown how much longer he can fight for.

The Bolton-based fighter represented Great Britain at the 2004 Athens Olympics, claiming a silver medal aged 17.

Since then, he has become a two-weight world champion and secured a legacy as one of the most high-profile British fighters of his generation.

The lingering questions that remains – and perhaps always will – is who would come out victorious in a bout against rival Kell Brook?

The fight has been years in the making, but Khan’s comments suggest – as many suspect – we will never get to see the once highly anticipated match-up.

Speaking to The Mirror, Khan said: “Am I going to fight again? I don’t know, I’m in two minds. Should I fight?

“Financially, I’ve done very well for myself. Do I need to do one more fight which could ruin my whole legacy? I don’t know the answer.

“I’m up against myself. I’m debating with myself should I carry on or call it a day?

“I’m just going to wait and see how I feel after a full training camp. Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything.

“My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won’t know for sure.”

