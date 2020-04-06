Amidst so much fake news regarding Covid-19, Google pumps in $6.5 million to fight the wrong doers.

Google is a web browser that’s used by almost everyone having a smartphone pr computer, laptops etc in order to stay connected to the outside world. It’s used worldwide due to it’s accuracy and ease in getting closer to the truth with just a click/fingertip. However, recently with the advent of the novel Covid-19, there has been circulation of fake news as well.

How has Google tackled with the fake news?

Websites/organisations that operate of low budget inputs or money that are used in fact checking are now being looked down upon or are downgraded due to the outbreak of false information or false narratives which has rendered Google to pump in $6.5 million to ensure the safe and authentic space to the users.

The tactics used by Google

Google is conducting tests in India and Africa to surface the areas that could be used to spread mal-information by understanding the trends in what people are asking and searching for online.

Some questions that could cause a chaos with the sored of wrong information

Questions like “At what temperature does the Corona virus die?” Is the most thought over question with people believing that the virus could perish in the summers or that sunlight can kill the virus and is spreading the wrong information. As now the health officials can claim anything false.

Some incidents forcing this act to be done

For example- in Iran a doctor said that drinking sanitizer will help one get rid of Corona virus as that will cleanse one’s body which caused to more deaths in Iran.

Hospitals also resorting to the wrong information

At a hospital people were made to drink dettol etc. Which sends wrong narratives to others with less information and are panicking.

Facebook’s efforts

Even Facebook is doing it’s bit to contain the mis-information by teaming up with AFP and other media companies by downgrading the sites carrying wrong information by downgrading them so as to not be seen by many viewers.